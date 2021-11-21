Italian Consulate to mark Week of Italian Cuisine

KARACHI, Nov 21 (DNA): The launch of the VI Edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World will be celebrated in Karachi from 22-28 November 2021, this year it is dedicated to the theme “Tradition and perspectives of Italian Cuisine: awareness and enhancement of food sustainability”, which combines the promotion of Italian agri-food products with the enhancement of the Mediterranean Diet, as a model of healthy and sustainable diet and lifestyle.

The Consulate of Italy in Karachi has invited two special guests from Italy; Chef Samuele Crestale hailing from Milan and Antonino Fracchiolla, a cheese expert from the south. The two gentlemen will take you on a gastronomical excursion to Italy.

The Cuisine week will consist of a series of activities aimed at promoting Italian Agri- food products, goods and services by organizing a Ho.Re.Ca Summit featuring live cooking by Chef Samuele Crestale and Display of Cheese by Antonino Fracchiolla together with local vendors.

A seminar will be held to create awareness about food sustainability jointly with CNH Industrial (former FIAT Group) to address the issues in the agri supply chain in Pakistan.

From 25-28, the Italian Food Festival will be held at Avari Towers where Chef Samuele Crestale will welcome the guests and prepare traditional delectable Italian recipes for the people of Karachi to enjoy.

The food festival will continue for four days with the collaboration of Gerry's Group, Cassinetto, Emirates Airlines, Avari Towers Karachi and HBL.

