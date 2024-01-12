Italian ambassador pays farewell call on PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12: The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese, paid a farewell call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar earlier today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the Ambassador’s contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields. While acknowledging Pakistan’s longstanding friendly relations with Italy, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to boost trade, investment and cooperation in diverse areas including migration and mobility, agricultural technology, education as well as tourism.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan. He also briefed the Prime Minister on key developments during his tenure. The Ambassador praised the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy’s economic development.

The Prime Minister wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his future endeavours.