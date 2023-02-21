Italian Ambassador meets Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21: /DNA/ – Andreas Ferrarese, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, called on the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the two discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional security. They also emphasized the need to enhance people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Italy to further strengthen their ties.

The Chairman Senate appreciated the positive role of Italy in promoting peace and stability in the region and expressed the hope for greater collaboration between the two countries.

The Italian Ambassador expressed his country’s keen interest in further enhancing its economic and trade ties with Pakistan and reiterated Italy’s support for Pakistan’s efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth and development.

The meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the strong and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Italy.