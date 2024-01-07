Italian ambassador gets a resounding farewell

Ambassador Ferrarese’s time in Pakistan has been characterized by remarkable contributions to the enhancement of bilateral relations, leaving an indelible mark on the diplomatic landscape

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: In a dignified farewell ceremony orchestrated by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad Mohammad Karmoune Ambassador of Morocco, esteemed members of the diplomatic community gathered to bid adieu to His Excellency Andreas Ferrarese, the accomplished Ambassador of Italy, marking the conclusion of his tenure in Pakistan.

Ambassador Ferrarese’s time in Pakistan has been characterized by remarkable contributions to the enhancement of bilateral relations, leaving an indelible mark on the diplomatic landscape. His eventful tenure has been a testament to his dedication and commitment, fostering stronger ties between Italy and Pakistan.

One of the noteworthy achievements during Ambassador Ferrarese’s tenure is the construction of the state-of-the-art premises for the Italian embassy. This monumental project stands as a symbol of his relentless efforts and vision for diplomatic excellence. Thanks to his unwavering commitment, the embassy’s new facility is poised to be completed on schedule, reflecting the Ambassador’s steadfast determination and leadership.

As we bid farewell to Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese, we acknowledge and celebrate his significant contributions to the diplomatic community and express gratitude for his role in furthering the friendship between Italy and Pakistan.