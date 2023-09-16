Sunday, September 17, 2023
IT Professional Nasar Hussain explores China Pakistan Study Centre at ISSI

| September 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (DNA): Birmingham-based IT expert, Nasar Hussain Bhatti, Head of Project Proventeq (Limited), paid a visit to the China Pakistan Study Centre located at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) today.

During his visit, Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre, provided Mr. Bhatti with a comprehensive overview of the institute’s activities and objectives. The discussion also encompassed a range of topics of mutual interest. DNA

