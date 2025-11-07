Istanbul talks: Pakistan presents ‘evidence-based’ demands to end cross-border terrorism

ISTANBUL, NOV 7: With intensified efforts to curb cross-border terrorism from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan has presented its “evidence-based, justified and logical” demands to mediators — Turkiye and Qatar — during the third round of talks being held in Istanbul with the Afghan Taliban regime, a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“Yesterday, our talks with the Afghan Taliban regime commenced in Istanbul with the presence and participation of mediators,” FO Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi said at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

He said the Pakistani delegation handed over evidence-based, justified, and logical demands to the mediators with the singular aim of putting an end to cross-border terrorism

The spokesperson added that the mediators fully endorsed Pakistan’s stance based on evidence provided by its delegation “as well as by the tenets of international law and principles”.

The mediators are discussing Pakistan’s demands with the Afghan Taliban delegation point by point,” he added.

“Any other speculation being circulated on social media, particularly by Afghan handlers and Afghan accounts, is either pure speculation or deliberate disinformation,” Andrabi said.

Islamabad and the interim rulers in Kabul kicked off the third round of talks in Istanbul on Thursday to ease escalating tensions following last month’s deadly border clashes.

The Istanbul meeting follows the earlier five-day talks that resulted in a last-minute interim agreement. The second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime began on October 25 in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The talks collapsed after Pakistan refused to accept the Taliban delegation’s “illogical” arguments and refusal to address Islamabad’s concerns regarding cross-border terrorism. However, mediators persuaded Pakistan to give the talks another chance, which ultimately resulted in an agreement to uphold the ceasefire.

At the end of the previous round of talks, a joint statement issued by the Turkish foreign ministry said that all parties had agreed to maintain the ceasefire and establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure peace and penalise any violations.

“All parties have agreed to put in place a monitoring and verification mechanism that will ensure maintenance of peace and impose a penalty on the violating party,” the communique read.

Meanwhile, Pakistan rejected claims made by the Afghan regime regarding the latest exchange of fire at the Chaman border crossing, saying that the incident was triggered from the Afghan side.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that firing was initiated by the Afghan forces, prompting Pakistani security personnel to respond “in a measured and responsible manner”.

“The situation was brought under control due to the disciplined and professional action of our forces,” the statement said, adding that the ceasefire at the border remains intact.

The ministry said Pakistan remains committed to resolving border matters through dialogue and expects “reciprocity and seriousness” from Kabul.

“Pakistan has consistently worked to maintain peace along the Pak-Afghan border,” the statement added, urging Afghan authorities to avoid steps that escalate tensions.