ISSI, IPS sign MoU for enhanced collaboration

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering mutual collaboration. The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both institutions, marking a significant step towards enhancing joint efforts in research and policy analysis.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, in his welcome note, underscored the importance ISSI attached to closer collaboration with counterpart national think tanks, especially with niche area specialization. He commended IPS for its contributions to national causes and noted that both institutions share convergent perspectives on subjects impacting Pakistan in diverse areas. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasised the need to expand collaboration in selected research areas and proposed developing a roadmap for joint events and research initiatives. In this context, he identified a sharper focus on insightful research on Pakistan’s neighbourhood, engagement with youth (NextGen initiative), and ‘decolonization’ in research, encouraging critical evaluation and indigenous knowledge beyond Western paradigms.

Mr. Khalid Rehman, Chairman IPS, reflected on the past 40 years of collaboration between ISSI and IPS, and noted their joint efforts in conducting valuable research and analysis on significant historical events such as the Cold War. He highlighted Afghanistan, India, and China as key areas of interest for future collaboration under the broad theme of paradigm shifts. Mr. Rehman echoed Ambassador Mahmood’s suggestion to promote the NextGen initiative. He also recommended pooling resources for long-term and concrete engagement between the two institutions.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director Administration and China Pakistan Study Centre, outlined ISSI’s structure as well as the working of five centers of excellence relating to research and outreach. Dr Khurram Abbas, Director India Study Centre emphasized the scope of collaboration that this partnership can achieve.

This MoU marks a pivotal moment for ISSI and IPS as they embark on a collaborative journey to enhance their contributions to Pakistan’s policy landscape through research and meaningful dialogue.