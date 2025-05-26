ISSI hosts special event to celebrate “Africa Day 2025”

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 /DNA/ – The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) organized a special event to celebrate “Africa Day 2025.” The speakers included: Director General ISSI Amb. Sohail Mahmood; Chairman BoG, ISSI, Amb. Khalid Mahmood; Guest of Honour, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa), Amb. Hamid Asghar Khan; Keynote Speaker, Dean of African Corps/Amb. of Morocco, H.E. Mohammad Karmoune, and Director CAMEA, Ms. Amina Khan. In a video recorded message Amb. Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, shared her perspective on Pakistan-Africa relations.

The Heads of African Missions in Pakistan and Heads of Pakistan Missions in Africa also shared their views on the occasion. Stalls exhibiting African products and art work depicting African culture were also set up by African Missions in Islamabad.

In his remarks on the occasion, Director General ISSI Amb. Sohail Mahmood stated that ‘Africa Day’ is a moment to reflect on the continent’s rich history, cultural diversity, and enduring struggles and aspirations of its people for freedom, dignity, and development. He noted that the observance commemorates the founding of the African Union (AU) and symbolizes shared values of resilience, justice, and solidarity. He recalled Pakistan’s strong political, diplomatic and material support to African nations in their liberation struggles and quest for the right to self-determination. He also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security in Africa through participation in UN peacekeeping missions since the 1960s. Reflecting on evolving perceptions of Africa, he emphasized its transformation into the “continent of the future,” marked by immense economic potential and strategic significance.

Amb Sohail Mahmood described Pakistan’s 2019 “Engage Africa” policy as a pivotal initiative aimed at expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepening economic engagement with the continent. He mentioned the opening of five new Pakistani missions, major trade and investment events in African capitals, and growing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, education, IT, health, and defence. He stressed that Pakistan’s pivot to geo-economics was a key driver of its policy approach towards Africa. Amb. Sohail also welcomed the Senate of Pakistan’s unanimous resolution declaring May 25 as “Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day,” calling it a landmark initiative in further institutionalizing Pakistan-Africa ties. He concluded by highlighting the whole range of ISSI’s activities to further reinforce Pakistan-Africa relations in various domains.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s historic support for African nations’ liberation and its commitment to deepening ties based on mutual trust. She highlighted multilateral cooperation, peacekeeping efforts, and growing trade and defence engagement, calling the Senate’s designation of May 25th as “Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day” as a key milestone.

Amb. Mohammed Karmoune highlighted the African Union’s achievements in unity, development, and its growing global role, including joining the G20. He outlined three priorities for Africa’s progress: investment, AfCFTA, and a stronger voice in global governance. He praised Pakistan’s ‘Look Africa’ and ‘Engage Africa’ policies, expanding diplomatic outreach, and the Pakistan-Africa Special Engagement Fund, calling for deeper collaboration through joint ventures, connectivity, and cultural exchanges.

In his remarks, Amb. Hamid Asghar Khan described Africa as a welcoming, resource-rich continent with vast potential. While acknowledging its progress, he noted ongoing challenges such as hunger and conflict, and stressed the need for stronger multilateral cooperation and deeper South-South ties. He highlighted Pakistan’s tourism and defence sectors as key areas for collaboration, and underscored the importance of regular political engagement, active resident missions, and enhanced cooperation at the UN. He concluded by commending ISSI’s role in promoting Pakistan-Africa relations.

Earlier, Director CAMEA Ms. Amina Khan stated that Africa Day is an occasion to celebrate Africa’s legacy and reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to deeper ties. She welcomed the Senate’s declaration of May 25 as Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day, highlighted CAMEA’s initiatives, and underscored the significance of the ‘Engage Africa’ policy in strengthening bilateral relations.

An interactive discussion followed, where representatives from the African Missions based in Pakistan shared their views. Representatives from the Pakistani Missions based in Africa also joined virtually and underscored the importance of closer ties with Africa and offered their suggestions. A Special Report on the historical roots and future promise of Pakistan-Africa partnership was launched.

Amb. Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI, in his vote of thanks, highlighted Africa’s growing global significance and recalled Pakistan’s unwavering support to the continent’s liberation movements. He reaffirmed the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Africa, built on shared history, solidarity, and mutual respect.

At the end, the guests visited the stalls established by African Missions in Islamabad, displaying African food and other products, which were introduced by the concerned Heads of Missions.

The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, academics, practitioners, students, members of the media, and African diaspora.=DNA