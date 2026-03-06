ISSI hosts roundtable on “Evolving situation in Iran and Pakistan’s policy response”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (DNA): The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a roundtable discussion on “Evolving Situation in Iran and Pakistan’s Policy Response” on Friday.

Former diplomats, leading academics and prominent practitioners joined the discussion, which focused on the evolving situation in Iran, its regional implications, and Pakistan’s current and future policy outlook, said a press release.

Participants noted that the situation in Iran remains highly tense following the recent United States and Israeli strikes and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory actions. These developments have heightened tensions across the Middle East and raised concerns about regional stability and security. The importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation was also underlined, while safeguarding regional stability and Pakistan’s security and foreign policy interests.

Pakistan’s role as a potential mediator in promoting diplomatic engagement and regional stability amid growing uncertainties in the Middle East was also highlighted. The meeting was held under the Chatham House Rule.