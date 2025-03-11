ISSI hosts round table commemorating International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized a round table discussion titled “Accelerate Action: Strategic Imperatives for Advancing Gender Equality” to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025. The keynote speaker at the event was Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson, Pakistan Academy of Letters. Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch participated through a special video message for the occasion.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted both the progress and challenges in advancing gender equality. Citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he acknowledged that while women and girls have broken barriers and defied stereotypes, their rights remain under attack due to violence, discrimination, economic inequality, and emerging threats like algorithmic bias. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s historical commitment to women’s empowerment, inspired by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, and recognized the contributions of trailblazers like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Raa’na Liaquat Ali Khan, and Begum Shaista Ikramullah. Pakistan has achieved significant milestones, including electing the first female Prime Minister in the Islamic world and appointing women to key positions in diplomacy, government, judiciary, and international organizations. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the gaps and deficits in the way of gender parity in Pakistan and worldwide and stressed the need for accelerated action to bridge the gaps. He also underscored the importance of the government, Parliament, civil society, media, academia and think-tanks working synergistically and stated that the ISSI would continue to serve as a platform ensuring that women’s voices are heard and their rights are protected.

In her message, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch underscored the vital role of Pakistani women in global peace and cooperation, noting that over 500 Pakistani women peacekeepers have served in UN missions. She also recognized the achievements of women entrepreneurs and artists who continue to inspire. However, she acknowledged persistent challenges, often compounded by economic instability, climate change, and conflict, with women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine facing severe hardships and human rights violations. She emphasized the need for urgent action, calling for the enactment and enforcement of laws protecting women’s rights, increased women’s leadership representation, bridging the gender pay gap, and ensuring access to quality education. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to equality, justice, and empowerment for all.

In her keynote address, Dr. Najeeba Arif emphasized that gender equality is an urgent necessity requiring thoughtful action. However, equality should not be mistaken for uniformity. Rather than expecting women to conform to traditionally male-defined roles, their distinct contributions across all spheres must be valued. She stressed that a nuanced approach must recognize the economic and social worth of women’s work, both within and beyond the household. Institutional recognition and fair compensation for domestic labor can empower women and shift societal perceptions. Future strategies should critically assess norms to avoid reinforcing outdated models. A stable family unit is vital for nurturing well-rounded individuals and fostering social cohesion. Drawing from welfare states that support full-time caregivers, policies must adopt a balanced approach that values diversity while promoting equitable opportunities for all.

Dr. Salma Malik, Professor at QAU, emphasized that while Pakistan has robust legal frameworks for women’s protection, their implementation remains weak, often turning the justice-seeking process into an ordeal due to societal stigma. Deep-rooted stereotypes further marginalize women, discouraging them from asserting their rights. She underscored the need for gender equity as a foundation for gender equality and highlighted the lack of structured mentorship as a major barrier to women’s professional growth and leadership. Similarly, Mr. Rashid Chaudhary, National Coordinator FAFEN, highlighted the limitations of a tokenistic approach to women’s political representation, stressing the need for genuine empowerment. He pointed out that electoral politics remains a patriarchal space, where systemic and cultural barriers limit women’s participation at all levels.

Reem Sharif, Deputy Director at the Transgender Protection Centre, called for informed discourse on gender diversity, emphasizing that gender is not binary. While Pakistan’s 2018 transgender rights law was a milestone, significant gaps remain in ensuring full social and economic inclusion. Ms. Alishba Khan, Member of ACCA’s ESG & Climate Action Committee, stressed the importance of strategic investments in education, economic opportunities, and legal protections to dismantle systemic barriers. Ms. Kosar Bano, a Gender Expert hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighted the stark gender disparities in mountainous regions, where women face extreme hardships, including limited access to clean water and education. She warned that AI-driven changes and external influences are disrupting traditional roles, further marginalizing women in these remote areas.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP), who also moderated the deliberations.