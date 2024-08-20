ISSI hosts launch of Naz Parveen’s book “Xinjiang ke Khushal Uyghur”

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a book launch for “Xinjiang ke Khushal Uyghur,” authored by renowned columnist and author Ms. Naz Parveen. The event was graced by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed as the chief guest. Distinguished speakers included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Prof. Zamir Ahmed Awan, founding chairperson of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance; Professor Dr. Azhar Ahmed, Independent Analyst; and Ms. Nabila Jaffer, Research Analyst and Lead of the China Program at the Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood expressed gratitude to the guests for attending the book launch. He highlighted three key aspects: Firstly, the unique and cherished relationship between Pakistan and China — marked by strategic mutual trust and mutual support, nurtured by successive generations, and strengthened by transformational initiatives like CPEC. Secondly, Ms. Naz Parveen, the author and director of China Window, has made notable contributions through her writings and facilitated deeper understanding of China’s culture and traditions. Thirdly, this book contains her detailed account based on observations and experiences particularly in Kashgar and Urumqi, and debunks many of the motivated narratives emanating from the West regarding the treatment of Uyghurs in China’s Xingjian Region.

Prof. Zamir Ahmed Awan, emphasized the significance of cultural diplomacy in understanding China and lauded the author for her accessible and engaging writing style. He elaborated on the rich history and cultural heritage of China’s Xinjiang region, noting how the book captures the essence of this dynamic area and encourages greater appreciation of Chinese culture among readers in Pakistan.

Professor Dr. Azhar Ahmed commended the author for her achievement in publishing such a detailed and vivid travelogue. He praised the book’s ability to transport readers into the heart of Xinjiang, making them feel as though they were experiencing the journey alongside the author. He also stressed the importance of such works in dispelling negative perceptions and promoting a deeper understanding of China’s cultural landscape.

Ms. Nabila Jaffer expressed her admiration for the book’s imaginative and artistic narrative, which she found to be a refreshing departure from typical political discourses. She highlighted the book’s emphasis on personal experiences and cultural exchanges, which she believes are crucial for fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and China.

Ms. Naz Parveen, the author, shared her motivation for writing the book, which stemmed from her experiences at China Window in Peshawar and her desire to counter the negative narratives surrounding China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims. She recounted her journey through Beijing, Chengdu, Kashgar, and Urumqi, where she was deeply moved by the warmth and hospitality of the Uyghur people and their socio-economic development, which starkly contrasted with the negative portrayals often carried by the Western media.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the chief guest, congratulated Ms. Naz Parveen for her exceptional work and commended the book for its communicative style and insightful content. He reflected on the evolution of China, highlighting its revolutionary reforms and criticized the Western media’s attempts to demonize China. He stressed the importance of Pakistani voices in countering such propaganda and called for greater efforts to promote understanding between the two nations.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre, introduced the book. He emphasized the importance of producing more literature on China-Pakistan cultural relations in Urdu to reach a broader audience. He commended the author’s literary skills and praised her work as a significant contribution to the literature on China’s culture.

In his vote of thanks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the ISSI Board of Governors, emphasized the profound connection between Pakistan and China, rooted in mutual trust and respect. He praised the book for its personal and thought-provoking insights into Chinese culture, which serve as a powerful rebuttal to negative narratives.

The book launch was well attended by academics, students, members of the diplomatic community, and civil society.