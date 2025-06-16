ISSI hosts high-level Chinese communist party delegation

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted Roundtable with Chinese delegation comprising senior officials from the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC). The participants from Pakistan side included eminent practitioners and academics. The discussion focused on the evolving global order, regional developments, China’s role in the Global South, and ways to advance CPEC and further strengthen the Pakistan-China ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’. It also highlighted the importance of forging robust people-to-people ties through enhanced engagement with the youth, media, and academia, and the optimal utilisation of social media platforms.

The Chinese delegation was led by Mr. Hu Zhaoming, Spokesperson of the IDCPC & Director General of the Information and Communication Bureau of the IDCPC. He was accompanied by Mr. Hu Xiaodong, Division Director of the Information and Communication Bureau of the IDCPC, Mr. Fan Shilian, Third Secretary of the Information and Communication Bureau of the IDCPC, Mr. Li Zishuo, Attache of the Information and Communication Bureau of the IDCPC, Mr. Wang Shengjie, Political Counselor, Chinese Embassy in Islamabad and Mr. Zhang Duo, Attache, Chinese Emassy in Islamabad.

On the ISSI side, participants included: Ambassador Zamir Akram, Ambassador Masood Khalid, Ambassador Babar Amin, Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Mr. Farrukh Pitafi, Dr. Salma Malik, Ms. Nabila Jaffar, Dr. Tahir Mumtaz Awan, and Faizan Taimoor Saqib.

In his welcome remarks, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation and appreciated the role of IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao in fortifying bilateral cooperation. Highlighting the unmatched nature of Pakistan-China relations, he reaffirmed that the relationship—rooted in strategic mutual trust and mutual support on all issues of core interest—remains the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored CPEC’s transformative impact and lauded China’s peaceful rise under President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership. Emphasizing the importance of strategic stability, enhanced coordination, and people-to-people exchanges, he called for stronger media collaboration and continued support for shared goals. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood reiterated Pakistan’s commitment that no third-party factor would affect this all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

In his remarks, Mr. Hu Zhaoming shared deep insights into the evolving trajectory of China’s foreign policy. He emphasized high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization. Highlighting the importance of President Xi Jinping’s key thoughts, including foreign policy and cultural rejuvenation, he underscored China’s commitment to peace, cooperation, and shared progress. Mr. Hu noted that today’s global transformations—described by President Xi as “great changes unseen in a century”—are largely influenced by China’s peaceful rise. He reaffirmed that China remains firmly aligned with the ‘Global South’ and is determined to deepen partnerships, especially with Pakistan.

During the in-depth discussion, participants exchanged views and perspectives on a wide range of topics, including China’s role in promoting regional stability, enhancing CPEC, people-to-people exchanges, and China’s growing role in the Global South. It was agreed that both countries must work together to counter any motivated misperceptions, deepen strategic communication, and expand opportunities for collaboration at all levels—governmental, academic, and societal. The discussions also reflected a strong mutual desire to ensure that the next phase of Pakistan-China cooperation is also dynamic, inclusive, and future-oriented.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI, emphasized the importance of enhancing cultural and people-to-people ties to further enrich the Pakistan China friendship. He reaffirmed that China-Pakistan relationship is a valuable legacy to be preserved and passed on to future generations.