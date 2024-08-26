ISSI hosts farewell event for Palestinian ambassador

Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, especially after October 7. He highlighted the tragic toll of the conflict, with most victims being women and children, and over 150,000 Palestinians killed and injured

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a farewell event in honor of H.E. Ahmad Rabaie, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Pakistan. The event was moderated by Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA. The speakers included: Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI; and H.E. Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie.

In her remarks, Ms. Amina Khan emphasized the deep-rooted bonds between Pakistan and Palestine, built on brotherhood and solidarity. She noted Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinian people in their struggle for a homeland and expressed gratitude for Ambassador Rabaie’s efforts to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood commended Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie for his valuable efforts to deepen the fraternal Pakistan-Palestine relations and to promote the just cause of the Palestinian people, particularly in the wake of developments since October 7, 2023. Sharing deep anguish over the relentless military onslaught against the Palestinians in Gaza, he noted that the issue pertained to decades-long illegal occupation of Palestinian lands and consistent denial of their right to self-determination and separate statehood. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored that Pakistan’s support for the Palestinians emanated from three factors: a moral imperative to support their just struggle for an independent state; Quaid’s injunctions dating back even prior to the creation of Pakistan; and a historically consistent stance of solidarity with the Palestinians. He also drew parallels between the oppression and injustices faced by both Palestinians and Kashmiris. He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan has consistently supported the Palestinian cause through political and diplomatic support, humanitarian aid, advocacy at the United Nations, human resource development and so on. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also emphasized that Pakistan remains steadfast in its position that the Palestinian people must have a viable sovereign and independent state, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He concluded by thanking Ambassador Rabaie for his services and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

Ambassador Ahmad Rabaie expressed deep gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine, especially after October 7. He highlighted the tragic toll of the conflict, with most victims being women and children, and over 150,000 Palestinians killed and injured. He praised Pakistan’s swift response, including the formation of a committee to send vital humanitarian aid. Ambassador Rabaie also acknowledged Pakistan’s unmatched diplomatic and political support at the United Nations. He was moved by the active support of Pakistan’s youth, who have actively raised their voices against the ongoing genocide and expressed hope for the future. Ambassador Rabaie especially thanked ISSI for its consistent focus on the Gaza situation and its support and solidarity with the Palestinians at this difficult time.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood reflected on Pakistan’s enduring support for Palestine, which also existed pre partition as Quaid-e-Azam was a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people. This solidarity continues till date. He also noted the challenging times for Palestine and expressed deep sympathy for the suffering Palestinian nation. Ambassador Khalid Mahmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause which continues to grow stronger.