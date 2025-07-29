ISSI holds Bilateral Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IRAS

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) held bilateral dialogue with Iran’s Institute for Iran and Eurasia Studies (IRAS) on “Iran-Pakistan Relations in the Context of New Regional Developments.” Moderated by Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, the dialogue speakers included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI; Dr. Seyyed Rasoul Moosavi, former Director General of Southern Asia, Iran’s Foreign Ministry; Ambassador Riffat Masood, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Iran; and Dr. Somaye Morovati, Senior Researcher and Head of South Asian Group, Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies Center (CMESS), Tehran.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shared an in-depth assessment of shifting global and regional dynamics and their implications for Pakistan-Iran relations. He highlighted rising global instability, erosion of international legal and humanitarian norms, the urgent need to safeguard multilateralism, and the imperative of peaceful resolution of disputes in a world rife with armed conflicts and increasing resort to the use of force. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood described the shift toward multipolarity as an opportunity for Pakistan and Iran to play a role in building a fair, just, and equitable global order. He noted the impact of Iran-Israel military standoff, the Gaza genocide, and the Russia–Ukraine conflict — highlighting their impact on global stability and an international order based on international law and the UN Charter. Underscoring the importance of strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations, he welcomed the forthcoming visit of the President of Iran to Pakistan as part of the process of solidifying mutual collaboration. He called for enhanced cooperation on bilateral economic cooperation, trade, and energy; stressed closer coordination on Afghanistan, particularly on issues relating to security and connectivity; and emphasized that closer bilateral cooperation remains vital for peace, stability, and regional prosperity.

During the discussion, participants highlighted the salience of Pakistan–Iran relations, rooted in shared history, geography, and convergence on a range of regional and international issues. They emphasized the need for joint endeavours for regional stability, counterterrorism, and intelligence-sharing. The revival of trilateral mechanisms and stronger political will were seen as essential for addressing cross-border threats and evolving regional challenges. Speakers called for continued support for legitimate causes such as Palestine. With the Iranian President’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, the discussion highlighted the importance of strategic dialogue, regional coordination, and renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in a shifting geopolitical landscape.