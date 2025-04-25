ISSI, CLAS forge partnership to boost research, policy collaboration

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) in a formal ceremony held at The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad. The partnership between ISSI and CLAS aims to strengthen collaborative research, policy dialogue, and academic exchange between the two institutions. From ISSI, the ceremony was attended by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Mr. Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director, Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC); and ISSI researchers. Representing CLAS were Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, President TMUC and CLAS; Dr. Faisal Mushtaq (TI), CEO & Founder TMUC and CLAS; Mr. Rehman Azhar, Executive Director CLAS; members of the CLAS research team; and faculty and students at TUMC. The MoU was formally signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, marking a significant step toward building deeper academic and research linkages.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that the signing ceremony was made even more meaningful by the participation of NextGen leaders and students. Highlighting the important role of educational partnerships, Ambassador Sohail remarked that there has always been an opportunity for engagement between academia and the policy community—and ISSI is committed to bridging that gap. He emphasized that this is pursued through multiple formal and informal tracks and mediums, and stated, “We aim to make this MoU a living document through practical cooperation.”

He provided a brief overview of ISSI and its specialized centres and proposed avenues for collaboration, including joint research, co-hosted seminars and conferences. He also extended an invitation to TMUC students to apply for internships at ISSI, aligning with ISSI’s mission of youth-inclusive dialogue. Additionally, he welcomed TMUC faculty to contribute their research to ISSI’s academic journal. Concluding his remarks, he conveyed his best wishes to the students and researchers, and encouraged them to believe in the power of positive thinking.

Ambassador Sardar Masood Khan, in his remarks, lauded the initiative and underscored the critical role of educational and research institutions in promoting informed understanding of pressing issues. He noted that this collaboration is a vital step forward in nurturing future leaders who are equipped to confront emerging challenges through joint research, policy advocacy, and educational exchange. He concluded his remarks with an inspiring message, “The sky is the limit.” He emphasized that the opportunities to engage with the NextGen are limitless in shaping their future. He underscored that ISSI and CLAS are two vehicles for mentoring the future of the NextGen.

In a separate interaction, Dr. Faisal Mushtaq commended both institutions for their vision and commitment to strengthening the research and collaborative bond. He expressed hope that the MoU would pave the way for a vibrant exchange of ideas and joint activities on issues of mutual interest. He reaffirmed the shared goals of academic excellence and research engagement that underpin this partnership. Earlier, Mr. Rehman Azhar welcomed the ISSI team and introduced CLAS, which was founded five years ago, and highlighted the Centre’s focus on integrating students of law and security studies into real-world policy conversations. Mr. Rehman emphasized CLAS’s diverse areas of work, including the blue economy, lawfare, health and food security, climate security, and digital security. He underscored that the partnership aims to strengthen mutual understanding and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The MoU envisions a series of collaborative initiatives including joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, policy roundtables, and co-authored publications. This partnership promises to enrich both institutions and contribute to Pakistan’s broader national discourse in the fields of law, security, and policy innovation.