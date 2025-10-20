ISSI, Arab Thought Forum sign deal for deeper collaboration

ISLAMABAD, OCT 20 /DNA/ – Further expanding its international outreach, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Thought Forum (ATF) — a Middle Eastern think-tank based in Jordan. The MoU was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI; and Dr. Al-Sadig M. Al-faqih, Secretary General of ATF. The on-line event was also attended by Ms. Amina Khan, Director, Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East, and Africa (CAMEA), ISSI; and Dr. Shakaib Rafiq, Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission in Amman, among others.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, expressed special appreciation for the visionary approach of His Royal Highness Prince al-Hassan bin Talal, Founder and Chairman of the ATF, who established the first of its kind of regional institutions focused on research and dialogue on a range of subjects of strategic relevance to the Arab world. He also commended the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy in Amman for facilitating the institutional relationship between the two think-tanks. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the Arab world, including Jordan, and stressed that they could potentially pave the way for deeper research and academic collaboration as well. He further highlighted the wide range of subjects for mutual cooperation, fostering not only exchanges in the academic arena, but also reinforcing people-to-people exchanges between the two fraternal countries. He expressed the hope that this collaborative partnership will enable the two institutions enhance mutual understanding and promote shared objectives.

In his remarks, ATF Secretary General Dr. Al-Sadig Al-Faqih recalled Pakistan’s close proximity and long-standing fraternal ties with Jordan and the Arab countries at large. While highlighting various specific instances of close collaboration, he stated that Pakistan’s special position and status in the Arab and Muslim world was the rationale behind ATF’s keen interest to engage with the country’s leading think-tank. Dr. Al-Faqih underscored the importance of deeper engagement and the desirability of carving out ways of practical cooperation under this MoU.

Earlier, Ms. Amina Khan, in her introductory remarks, underlined the importance of this collaborative initiative for institutional cooperation on issues of bilateral and regional nature. Dr. Shakaib Rafiq highlighted a number of areas of potential cooperation beyond traditional research focus. He reaffirmed Pakistan Embassy’s steadfast support to foster enhanced collaboration between the two sides.

The MoU marks a vital step forward in strengthening collaboration between the academic and research communities of Pakistan and the Arab world. The central element of the ISSI-ATF MoU is the exchange of officials and experts for the purposes of research, field study, professional training, exchange of views, and sharing of experience in the areas of common interest. Joint scientific research, events, and exchange of publications will also constitute part of the agreed framework of cooperation.