ISSI and YFK hosts an event “Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan: Revisiting History, Shaping the Future”

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – To commemorate Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, India Study centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) organised an event titled “Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan: Revisiting History, Shaping the Future”. Mr. Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir graced the occasion as chief guest, whereas Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the guest of honour at the event. Other speakers included Ambassador Moin ul Haque, the newly appointed Director General ISSI, Mrs. Shamim Shawl, Kashmiri leader and human rights activist, Mr. Saud Sultan, young Kashmiri scholar and Dr. Khurram Abbas, Director ISC.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador Moin ul Haque said that Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan is a day that symbolises the enduring bond between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. Almost 80 years ago, on 19 July 1947, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference passed a historic resolution expressing the desire of the Muslim majority of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to accede to Pakistan. He lamented that events that followed the partitioning of the subcontinent transformed what should have been a peaceful political transition into one of the world’s longest unresolved disputes. He further stated that Pakistan has consistently advocated dialogue, diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of the dispute, believing that lasting peace in South Asia is closely linked with its just settlement.

The chief guest, Mr. Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon observed that the date of 19 July holds a special significance in the history of the freedom movement of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Almost eight decades ago, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, representing the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people, passed a landmark resolution in Srinagar. The resolution, without the slightest doubt or ambiguity, declared the will of the people of the region to accede to the soon-to-be-formed state of Pakistan. This resolution was not merely a political gesture, but an unambiguous and powerful expression of the cultural, religious, and ideological alignment between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. On Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, Pakistanis across the country and around the world stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan will never leave its Kashmir brethren alone in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian clutches. Mr. Noon also called upon the international community to recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people and to act against the continuing injustices, demographic changes, and curtailment of freedoms in the occupied territory.

The guest of honour, Ambassador Masood Khan said that Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is closely linked to the ideological foundations of Pakistan. Referring to the period before the partition of the subcontinent, he said debates were taking place over the future of Muslim-majority regions following the end of British rule. He noted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir aligned themselves with the vision of joining Pakistan. Highlighting the international dimension of the dispute, Ambassador Khan referred to the United Nations Security Council resolutions, stating that they recognised the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their future through a plebiscite.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Dr. Khurram, Abbas said that ever year Kashmiri’s all across the world observe 19th July as day of accession to Pakistan. This day is the actual starting point for expressing their will to join Pakistan. As there were geographical, economic, cultural and religious linkages between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, the demand for accession to Pakistan was a natural choice.

Mrs. Shamim Shawl in her remarks paid tribute to the foresight of the young Kashmiri leadership in 1947, for recognising the fact that their future and prosperity lay in acceding to Pakistan. She passionately depicted the plight of the Kashmiri people living under Indian occupation. She said that following the martyrdom of Burhan Wani, thousands of young Kashmiris were arrested and put behind bars. The use of pellet guns has snatched the dreams of many young Kashmiris, with Insha Malik being the prime example in this connection. Kashmiri leadership, be it Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi or Dr. Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, are languishing in Indian jails for the past many years, whereas Indian government is making every possible effort to announce death penalty for Yasin Malik.

Mr. Saud Sultan said that Indian claims of Maharaja signing the Instrument of accession on 26th October 1947 has been rebutted by renowned historians like Alastair Lamb and Victoria Schofield. This very fact makes Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir illegal. He went ahead and highlighted the fact that the Maharaja had already lost control over large swaths of the state and therefore, he was in no position to sign the alleged instrument of accession at all. Saud Sultan highlighted the importance of responsible research, advocacy, and digital engagement, urging the young generation to counter misinformation with credible evidence and contribute constructively to informed international discourse. He said that Pakistan and Kashmir share a strong historical bond. A stronger Pakistan means a stronger case of Kashmir across the world.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood said that Muslim Conference decided that Kashmir will become the part of Pakistan and this decision was taken before the creation of Pakistan. This decision was not taken casu ally, it was grounded on hard facts of religious, geographical, cultural and economic linkages between Pakistan and Kashmir. Ultimately the final fate of the territory will be decided in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.