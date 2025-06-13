Israel’s strike on Iran – a dangerous escalation

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

In a stunning and highly consequential escalation, Israel has launched a direct and deadly attack on Iran, resulting in the killing of Iran’s army chief, a senior nuclear scientist, and at least five other key figures involved in Iran’s nuclear program. A number of civilians also lost their lives in the attack, while critical infrastructure across various strategic locations in Iran sustained heavy damage. This is not merely an isolated incident—it marks the beginning of what could become a full-fledged regional war with global consequences.

The world has responded with condemnation. However, as history has shown, statements of concern and diplomatic calls for restraint do little to prevent further violence when decisive action is needed. Iran, for its part, has declared that it did not start the war but will now finish it. These chilling words make it clear that Tehran is preparing for a large-scale retaliation that could push the Middle East into uncharted and perilous territory.

What is perhaps most alarming is the ease with which Israeli forces were able to penetrate Iranian defenses and strike high-profile, heavily-guarded targets. This raises serious questions for Iranian leadership and military strategists. Was this the result of Israeli technological superiority—perhaps using advanced cyber capabilities, satellite intelligence, or internal sabotage? Or does it indicate a deeper, structural weakness within Iran’s defense establishment? For a country that has consistently positioned itself as a regional power and frequently voices defiance against foreign threats, such a devastating breach is deeply unsettling. The Iranian leadership owes its people and the wider region an explanation.

Israel’s actions must also be examined in the context of its ongoing military campaign in Gaza. For months now, Israel has unleashed a relentless assault in Gaza, resulting in thousands of civilian casualties, widespread destruction, and a worsening humanitarian crisis. Now, by turning its attention toward Iran, it appears that Tel Aviv is not merely acting in self-defense or as a response to provocation—it is seeking to redefine the strategic map of the Middle East by eliminating its adversaries, unchecked and unhindered.

This unilateral military aggression, unfortunately, has been made possible in part by the unconditional support Israel receives from powerful global actors, particularly the United States. Washington’s long-standing political, financial, and military backing of Israel has emboldened Tel Aviv to act with impunity. The United Nations and other international organizations have been reduced to bystanders, issuing condemnations that carry little to no weight. If this conflict spreads, as seems increasingly likely, world powers—especially the United States—must bear part of the responsibility for failing to restrain their ally.

At the same time, Iran must also confront uncomfortable truths. Its role in supporting proxy groups across the region—be it Hezbollah in Lebanon, various militias in Iraq, or the Houthis in Yemen—has exacerbated tensions and drawn criticism, even from within the Muslim world. While Iran positions itself as a resistance power against Western and Israeli domination, its reliance on proxies has often resulted in instability and drawn retaliation from its adversaries. A path forward must involve Iran reevaluating its strategic approach to avoid further escalation.

Nonetheless, the current Israeli attack goes beyond tit-for-tat warfare. This is an outright act of war—targeted, calculated, and designed to eliminate Iran’s top military minds and cripple its nuclear ambitions. It is, in essence, a declaration that Israel will stop at nothing to maintain regional dominance. If such actions go unanswered, it could create a dangerous precedent for the normalization of targeted killings and state-sponsored acts of war.

Iran’s vow to retaliate “heavily” must therefore be taken seriously, but it should also be tempered with strategic foresight. A hasty or disproportionate response could spiral the region into chaos, with devastating consequences for civilians not just in Iran and Israel but across the Middle East. Oil prices have already begun to spike. Trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz may be affected. The world economy, still recovering from earlier global shocks, can ill afford a prolonged regional conflict.

In this volatile scenario, the role of regional powers and multilateral bodies becomes critically important. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab League, and major Muslim countries must step in—not just with words but with actionable diplomacy. It is time for the Muslim world to unite in preventing the total collapse of peace and security in the region. That unity must not be directed blindly in favor of one side, but toward bringing an end to cycles of violence, aggression, and retribution.

Moreover, the international community must urgently push for restraint, de-escalation, and a return to diplomacy. The stakes are simply too high. The situation demands the convening of an emergency summit involving all major stakeholders—including Iran, Israel, the United States, European powers, Russia, and China—to establish red lines and avoid further deterioration.

What is happening today is not just an Israeli-Iranian conflict. It is a crisis that affects the entire world. From global oil prices to the threat of nuclear proliferation, the ripples from this confrontation will reach every corner of the planet. And if war erupts on a larger scale, the resulting humanitarian disaster could dwarf anything we’ve seen in recent years.

As Iran prepares its counterstrike, and Israel remains on high alert, the message from the international community must be clear: war is not the answer. But that message must be backed by credible diplomatic pressure and the willingness to hold all parties accountable—including those who arm, fund, or politically shield them.

The Muslim world must also seize this moment to reclaim its voice. The silence or indifference of past years must end. This is a test not just for Iran or Israel, but for all nations that claim to care about peace, justice, and the rule of international law.

The time to act is now. Before the region is engulfed in fire, and the world dragged into a war it cannot afford.