Israel’s plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnable: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli expansion plan to build over 4500 new settlements inside the Occupied West Bank.

“This makes the universally-accepted goal of achieving two-state solution even more distant and sows the seeds of renewed and perpetual instability and violence,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the unprovoked, illegal and unethical Israeli actions continued to undermine peace with no regard for international law and the UN resolutions.

“Pakistan is committed to supporting the Palestinians’ just struggle for an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the prime minister reiterated.