Israel’s expansionist plans spark Int’l concern, says Palestinian Ministry

RAMALLAH, SEPT 9: /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates views with great concern the systematic Israeli incitement campaigns to escalate the war of genocide and displacement against our people, including the explosion of the situation in the occupied West Bank and the deepening of settlements and the confiscation of lands to complete the crimes of annexation and the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over them, with the aim of undermining any opportunity to embody the Palestinian state on the ground with East Jerusalem as its capital, the latest of which was what Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich boasted about “My life’s mission is to thwart a Palestinian state”, and the threats issued by Israeli Foreign Minister Katz to dissolve and dismantle the Authority and impose more punitive measures on it, in the clearest comment on the racist colonialist mentality and the culture of “bullying” and political terrorism, under the pretext of the Palestinian quest to issue a resolution from the United Nations General Assembly to adopt the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice and demand practical measures to implement it. The racist threats against the Authority are accompanied by unilateral and illegal punitive measures against our people in targeting all Palestinians to liquidate the cause Palestinian.

The Ministry believes that these threats are an expression of the crises of the Israeli government, its political bankruptcy and international isolation, and an attempt to export them to the Palestinian side, and an attempt to exploit the circumstances of the war of extermination and displacement to implement the largest possible number of Israeli colonial expansionist plans at the expense of the land of the State of Palestine and its people. The Ministry reaffirms that the Palestinian National Authority is the embodiment of the principles of the Palestinian state and derives its legitimacy from the will of the Palestinian people to stand firm, persevere and adhere to freedom and independence, and it is a direct result of international legitimacy and is not a hostage to the occupation and its gangs.

For its part, the Ministry is following this issue with great interest with various countries and components of the international community to explain and expose the dimensions of the current Israeli plans, including the fierce occupation war on the Palestinian National Authority and its leadership, as it is the Palestinian legitimacy and the title of our people’s struggle, steadfastness and just and legitimate national rights, and to demand that the international community deal with the utmost seriousness with these threats and daily, large-scale attacks to which our people and their homeland are exposed, and to take the necessary practical measures that are rejected by international law to protect our people and implement the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice.