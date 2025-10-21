Israeli settler attacks aim to displace Palestinians from land: Palestinian Ministry

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates strongly condemns, in the harshest terms, the terrorist assaults carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinian citizens and international solidarity activists during the national olive harvest season in the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry affirms that the actions of these armed settler militias, which take place under the protection and coordination of the Israeli occupation army, are part of a systematic and wide-ranging policy targeting our people. These attacks aim to prevent farmers from reaching their lands, assault them, burn their vehicles, and steal their olive crops, actions that constitute a continuation of the ongoing campaign of extermination, displacement, and obstruction of international momentum aimed at ending the Israeli occupation and the realization of the State of Palestine.

The Ministry also condemns the arrest by the occupation authorities of 32 foreign activists who were participating in a campaign to support Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest and to document settlers’ crimes. These atrocities represent a continued attempt to conceal the scale of these assaults and the violations of international law, as part of a comprehensive policy designed to erase all aspects of Palestinian life in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stresses that the actions of the Israeli occupation authorities and their various tools, including settler terrorism, aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from their land through terror, murder, uprooting of trees, and burning of crops, must not go unpunished. These practices not only constitute a flagrant violation of international law but also pose a grave threat to the values of justice and the very foundations of the international system, as well as to fundamental human rights and norms.

The Ministry calls upon all the international community to act immediately to put an end to these crimes, to protect Palestinian civilians, and to ensure their inalienable and legitimate right to live in security and dignity on their own land.