Israeli reservists warn Gaza war not about security concerns
GAZA, APR 11: “Continuing the war does not contribute to achieving any of its declared goals and will lead to the deaths of the abductees…
« Pakistan Navy apex forum charts future strategic plans (Previous News)
Related News
Israeli reservists warn Gaza war not about security concerns
GAZA, APR 11: “Continuing the war does not contribute to achieving any of its declaredRead More
Ethiopia-Pak relations given new dimensions: Amb. Jemal
Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula gave an exclusive interview to CENTRELINE, DailyRead More
Comments are Closed