Sunday, August 10, 2025
Israeli minister threatens to topple Netanyahu govt as UNSC set to meet over Gaza war plan

| August 10, 2025
Israeli minister threatens to topple Netanyahu govt as UNSC set to meet over Gaza war plan

JERUSALEM, AUG 10: Pakistan, Turkiye condemn proposed military takeover of Gaza; FM Dar calls for unhindered aid access to war-torn enclave.

