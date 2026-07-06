Israeli Minister issues threat against Iranian leaders

News Desk

TEL AVIV: Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that any Iranian leader who seeks Israel’s destruction will be “eliminated.” His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, following months of escalating rhetoric and regional instability.

Speaking at a public event, Katz declared that Israel would not tolerate threats to its existence and would act decisively against those who attempt to advance hostile plans. He stated: “Any Iranian leader who tries to destroy Israel will be eliminated. The destroyer has been destroyed, and so will anyone who follows.”

The comments follow the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this year, which Katz attributed to a joint U.S.-Israeli strike. He claimed that the operation removed “immediate existential threats” to Israel and severely weakened Iran’s strategic capabilities.

Katz also criticized anti-Israel slogans voiced during Khamenei’s funeral, describing them as proof of Iran’s extremist agenda. He emphasized Israel’s close coordination with the United States, noting that joint military efforts had achieved significant objectives against Iran.