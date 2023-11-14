Gaza: Israeli forces seize Gaza parliament amid heavy bombardment near hospitals US President Joe Biden says hospitals in Gaza Strip must be protected, hopes for ‘less intrusive’ action by Israel.

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had captured parliament and other government insitutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units “took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the army said in a statement.