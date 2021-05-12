Israeli barbarism enough to wake up deaf world: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, MAY 12 (DNA) – Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi on Wednesday said Israeli barbarism [against Palestinian] was enough to wake up deaf and dead world.

“Heart wrenching scenes coming out from #Gaza as 31 reported martyred including 10 kids. “Humanity is under attack. Israel chose Holy Month of Ramadan to attack Palestinian,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Palestinian envoy to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen expressed his gratitude to the Chairman Kashmir Committee for showing deep feeling and support for [Palestinian people].

“Many thanks Pakistan for its permanent standing all the time with Palestinian people and its standing against injustice,” he tweeted while replying to Afridi’s tweet. = DNA

