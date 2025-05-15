Israeli attacks on hospitals further degrade health care system in Gaza, UN warns

UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (APP/DNA):The United Nations has warned that Israel’s attacks in Gaza have intensified as its forces targeted the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis, further undermining the besieged enclave’s already devastated health care system.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said at the regular noon briefing on Wednesday that “hostilities in Gaza intensified overnight, with an attack by Israeli forces on the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis.”

“These attacks not only further degrade Gaza’s already decimated health care system but also further traumatize patients and medical staff at these facilities,” he said.

A team from the World Health Organization (WHO) was also inside the hospital at the time, it was pointed out.

The hospital premises were hit again in the afternoon, reportedly leading to additional casualties.

“These attacks not only further degrade Gaza’s already decimated healthcare system, but also further traumatize patients and medical staff at these facilities,” OCHA said.

The UN Office has documented at least 686 attacks impacting healthcare in the Gaza Strip since war erupted in October 2023, following the deadly Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

OCHA said escalating military activities and increasing explosive ordnance contamination are heightening safety risks for civilians, including aid workers, before stressing once again that civilians and healthcare facilities must always be protected.

First responders in northern Gaza reported that at least 80 people had been killed in the past day following Israeli strikes, including around 50 who died when homes were struck in northern Jabalia.

Meanwhile, Israel has issued two new displacement orders in North Gaza since Tuesday night, following Palestinian rocket fire.

Eight neighbourhoods have been affected and humanitarians have already observed some fleeing in search of relative safety.

More than 436,000 people are estimated to have been displaced to various areas of Gaza since 18 March.

“Whether they leave or stay, civilians must be able to access the essentials for their survival,” OCHA said.

The agency also continues to call for the immediate lifting of the blockade of Gaza. No cargo, including aid, has entered for more than 70 days.

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating, which has led to dwindling stocks in local markets and rising prices of the few supplies that remain available.

For example, during the first week of May, a single 25-kilogramme bag of wheat flour was being sold in Gaza City for the equivalent of more than $415 – a more than 3,000 per cent increase when compared with the last week of February.

“The blockade is also hampering the provision of hot meals in Gaza, with only about 250,000 individual meals now being provided each day through some 65 community kitchens,” OCHA said.

“This is compared to 25 April – less than three weeks ago – when 180 community ty kitchens were producing nearly 1.1 million meals on a daily basis.”

Humanitarian partners have more than 171,000 metric tonnes of food in the region, ready for whenever the blockade is lifted. This is enough to sustain Gaza’s entire population, roughly 2.1 million people, for up to four months.