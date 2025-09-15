Israeli attack on Qatar exposes “Greater Israel” plan: Nusrat Khan

ISLAMABAD, SEP 15 (DNA) – Political and social leader Nusrat Khan has said that the Israeli attack on Qatar should be enough to open our eyes. Targeting one Muslim country after another is, in fact, giving practical shape to the “Greater Israel” plan.

In a statement, Nusrat Khan said it is alarming that the Israeli Prime Minister, while referring to the U.S. operation against Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, mentioned Pakistan twice by name. The situation demands that, as a nation, we promote unity and solidarity within our ranks so that we can completely eliminate both internal and external enemies.

Nusrat Khan further said that the recent floods, which left millions of Pakistanis homeless, are yet another proof of our incompetence and inefficiency. The political and social leader pointed out that neighboring India also faced floods, but the scenes of destruction and devastation seen in our country were not witnessed there.

Nusrat Khan said the truth is that our ruling elite is enslaved by its own interests and has absolutely nothing to do with the welfare and well-being of the common Pakistani.