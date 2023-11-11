Israeli army should be designated terrorist organisation: Iranian president

In an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit on Saturday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed strong disapproval of Israel’s war on Gaza.

He denounced the ongoing conflict, stating, “We condemn the grisly attack on Gaza and demand an immediate end to the carnage in the region.”

The Saudi crown prince emphasised, “The region can attain security, peace, and stability only through the cessation of occupation, the lifting of the siege, and the discontinuation of settlements. It is crucial to ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

– Iranian president says US part of Israel’s war crimes –

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a full condemnation of Israel’s assault on Palestine, highlighting the tragic bloodshed faced by innocent civilians in the region. Underlining the imperative for unity in the Muslim world, he stressed the collective responsibility to protect the people of Palestine. Additionally, he underscored the significance of Palestine as a symbol of pride for the entire Muslim community.

He further said Israel was proving to be the modern-day Pharaoh and was a threat to not just this region but the entire world.

“Israel is carrying out the worst genocide of Palestinians; hence, the entire Muslim world should unitedly stand with Palestine,” he suggested.

Raisi called the world’s silence over Israel’s atrocities shameful. There was no option, but to denounce Israel. “We applaud Hamas for standing up against Israel,” he insisted.

Raisi also demanded that Muslim nations impose oil and other goods’ sanctions on Israel. There was a need for urgent aid for Gaza, he said, calling for ending diplomatic relations with Zionist forces and boycotting them. The Israeli army should be designated a terrorist organisation by all Muslim countries, he demanded.

There has been a steady increase in the violence perpetrated by the Zionists over the past few years, the Iranian president remarked.

Iran accepts Hamas’s resistance against Israel. “This organisation has to play its role. Israel is committing all kinds of human rights violations. Bombings are being carried out everywhere, and the number of victims is increasing,” he commented.

“America is supporting such people with its Marines and aircraft. American shipments were being transported to Israel on a daily basis. It is also giving billions of dollars to Israel.”

Palestinians were being oppressed in every way, Raisi asserted, adding that the world could see what the Zionist state was doing to Muslims.

“The people of Gaza did not need resolutions at this time. The heads of Muslim countries must come together to do something for the people of Gaza,” he demanded.

“What is the fault of the children in this war? Israel is targeting the new generation. And America is a part of these war crimes. The Zionists are violating international laws,” Raisi thundered. He added that the US facilitated Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and was also aiding Israel in waging the war.

– Erdoğan condemns Israel’s attack on Gaza –

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unequivocally condemned Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, expressing full solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Emphasising a desire for peace in the region, Erdoğan called for the restoration of the borders to the 1967 lines. He went on to assert that those who remain silent in the face of Israel’s war on Gaza are complicit in the criminal actions, describing it as an ongoing assault against humanity.

– Palestinians are confronting an unparalleled genocidal conflict: Palestinian president –

During an extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held in Riyadh, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared that Palestinians are confronting an unparalleled genocidal conflict.

He urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to cease its offensive in Gaza. Additionally, Abbas emphasised the imperative for international intervention to safeguard Palestinians from the ongoing onslaught by Israel.

– PM Kakar reaches Saudi Arabia to attend OIC –

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday reached Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit to attend the emergency meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.

Deputy Governor Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz had extended a welcoming reception to PM Kakar.

The presence at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport for this reception also included Pakistani Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, along with diplomatic representatives from both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemns Israel’s actions in Gaza