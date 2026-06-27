Israel will use ‘force’ against Iran if it prevents Lebanon deal implementation: Katz
WASHINGTON, JUN 27: Israeli defense minister vowed on Saturday to respond with “great force” if Iran attacked Israel in an attempt to prevent the implementation of an agreement with Lebanon aimed at securing peace between the two countries.
“If Iran tries to attack Israel to prevent the implementation of the agreement, we will act against it with great force,” Israel Katz said in a video statement, adding that the agreement with Lebanon had dealt a “strategic blow to the Iranian axis.”
« Intense firing, explosion reported near Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar (Previous News)
Related News
Israel will use ‘force’ against Iran if it prevents Lebanon deal implementation: Katz
WASHINGTON, JUN 27: Israeli defense minister vowed on Saturday to respond with “great force” ifRead More
D-8 Secy-General hails MSMEs as engines of growth on UN day
ISTANBUL, JUN 27 /DNA/ – The Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8)Read More
Comments are Closed