Israel violates Geneva conventions, int’l law in 110-day aggression against Palestinians

DNA

RAMALLAH, JAN 24: Foreign Affairs and Expatriates //Netanyahu imposes his personal agenda on the world and brags about continuing the genocidal war for another 6 months

There remains no article in the Geneva Conventions and international law that Israel has not violated in its continued aggression against our people

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns in the strongest terms the genocidal war committed by the occupation forces, which continues for the 110th day in a row against our people, and violates the texts, contents and spirit of the Geneva Conventions, especially the Fourth Convention, and all international laws that regulate the conditions of defenseless civilians during the war, including the settlement of all homes and facilities.

In the border areas of the Gaza Strip to the ground and annihilating everything in those areas and turning them completely devoid of any human presence, after committing hundreds of mass massacres and imposing forced displacement on their residents, under false pretexts and pretexts, the most important of which is the establishment of buffer zones according to the occupation’s narrative, as well as the escalation occurring in successive episodes of genocide.

Against Palestinian civilians, as is currently happening in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip, targeting shelter centers and hospitals, pushing more than 1.5 million Palestinians towards Rafah and cramming them there, in light of the deliberate Israeli obstruction of the arrival of aid to all areas of the Strip, the severity of the extreme cold in the winter, and the spread of epidemics and diseases, especially in Rows of children, women, the elderly and the sick, as the occupation’s crimes left more martyrs, injured and injured as a result of the Israeli bombing and systematic destruction of homes, and all of this is accompanied by Israel’s continued use of starvation, thirst and deprivation of medicines as a tool of war. Therefore, the occupation army, with its crimes, imposes a cycle of certain death on Palestinian civilians, and they are not allowed to move except from death to death.

In this context, the Ministry condemns what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is promoting and trying to leak under the cover of the stages of war, especially with regard to prolonging what is called the third phase for a period of 6 months, with what this means in terms of the continuation of the crimes of genocide and forced displacement and displacement of our citizens from the Gaza Strip, in official Israeli arrogance. It underestimates all UN and international demands and positions calling for an immediate end to the war.