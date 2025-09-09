Israel targets Hamas leadership in attack on Qatar’s Doha

Qatar says Israeli action a direct attack on our sovereignty; world condemns attack

News Desk/DNA

DOHA – The Israeli army has claimed responsibility for an assassination attempt on top Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital, Doha, where multiple explosions were reported late Monday night.

According to Israeli military sources, the operation targeted senior Hamas figures believed to be involved in directing the group’s operations in Gaza. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding casualties or the extent of the damage.

A Hamas source said the attack occurred while a negotiating team was in session discussing a Gaza ceasefire proposal recently put forward by the United States. “This was a direct attempt to derail the talks and eliminate our leadership,” the source alleged.

The reported strikes have sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, as Qatar has played a pivotal role as mediator in ongoing efforts to secure a truce between Israel and Hamas. Doha has not yet issued an official response.

Regional analysts warn that targeting Hamas leaders on Qatari soil could escalate tensions beyond Gaza, dragging key mediators into the conflict and complicating Washington’s ceasefire initiative.

As of now, both the Qatari government and U.S. officials have remained tight-lipped, while international observers closely watch the unfolding situation in Doha.

Turkiye condemned Israel’s attack against Hamas members in Qatar’s capital Doha, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding this showed Israel had adopted “expansionist politics in the region and terrorism” as state policies.

“The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy,” it added.

Iran, a key backer of Hamas also condemned on Tuesday as a “gross violation” strikes targeting the Hamas leaders in Qatar, which Doha blamed on Israel.

“This extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state TV, after Israel said it targeted Hamas leaders without specifying where.