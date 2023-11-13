Israel takes war to hospitals as Palestinian PM calls for ‘parachute aid’ into Gaza

“The world cannot stand silent while hospitals are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair,” says WHO chief

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has said that he wants aid to be parachuted into the Gaza Strip.

“I call on the United Nations and the European Union to parachute aid into the Gaza Strip, especially the north,” he said.