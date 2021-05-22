Saturday, May 22, 2021
Main Menu

Israel should be brought to International Criminal Court – envoy

| May 22, 2021

VENEZUELA – Israel‘s crimes in the Gaza Strip must be brought to the International Criminal Court (ICC), Palestinian Ambassador to Venezuela Fadi Alzaben said Friday.

“Israel cannot enjoy such impunity. They have to pay for their crimes and must be tried at the ICC,” he said.

His comment came in response to Israel‘s recent bombings of Gaza that lasted 11 days.

Alzaben’s remarks were made during an event to show solidarity with the people of Palestine in Guarenas, a municipality bordering Venezuela‘s capital of Caracas.

He said that more than 75 Palestinian children and women were killed as a result of Israel’s recent attacks.

“More than 75 Palestinian children and women have died. They have attacked the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip, also the holy mosque of Al Aqsa,” he said.

The vent was organized by Guarena Mayor Luis Figueroa, who reiterated the federal government’s commitment to Palestinians.

Figueroa said his city would soon inaugurate a square in honor of the Palestinian people.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily and financially

TEHRAN – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily andRead More

Palestinian FM Riyad al-Maliki says Jerusalem core of conflict with Israel

Jerusalem is the core of the conflict with Israel, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Saturday. “The continuedRead More

Comments are Closed