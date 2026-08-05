Israel resumes Lebanon strikes as talks underway in Rome

BEIRUT, AUG 5: Israel’s military resumed strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday despite ongoing talks, blaming a ceasefire violation by militant group Hezbollah as Beirut said at least one person was killed.

The fresh strikes and a first evacuation warning in weeks came as Lebanon and Israel were holding US-sponsored talks in Rome aimed at putting an end to hostilities, with Beirut seeking Israel’s phased withdrawal from the south.

“In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, shortly after telling residents to evacuate the town of al-Mansouri in the south.

Lebanese state media said one person died and 11 were wounded in a separate strike.

At US-sponsored talks in June, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a framework deal that involves the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon’s south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in test areas known as “pilot zones.”

This week’s negotiations, which are scheduled to run until Thursday, are the seventh round of Washington-mediated talks since Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanon says have killed more than 4,300 people.

In the first such warning since June, the Israeli military on Wednesday told the residents of al-Mansouri: “In light of Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to act against it with force.”

“For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north,” the military’s Arabic-language spokeswoman, Ella Waweya, posted on X.

The town of Mansouri, located around nine kilometers (six miles) south of Tyre and 10 kilometers north of Israel, and its surroundings were subjected to several Israeli strikes and artillery shelling in recent weeks despite the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel that took hold in June.

The town’s municipality told residents on June 22 that they could return, but asked them to avoid the part of the town that fell within Israel’s so-called “security zone” in southern Lebanon.

The “security zone” designates a strip of territory where Israeli forces continue to operate that runs around 10 kilometers deep inside southern Lebanon along its border with Israel.