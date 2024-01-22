Israel evades questions on two-state solution

While Israel’s Foreign Minister Katz evaded questions on a potential two-state solution, asserting Israel’s focus on returning hostages and ensuring its security, the EU reiterated its support for a two-state resolution.

“The two-state solution is the only solution, and even those who don’t want to know about it have not yet come up with any other alternative,” stated German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Borrell circulated a “comprehensive approach,” suggesting the international community hold a conference to devise a peace plan to be presented to both Israelis and Palestinians. The proposal outlined consequences for engagement or non-engagement with the peace plan by either side.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi criticized Israel’s actions, asserting that their undermining of the two-state solution would lead to more conflicts and wars in the region. He emphasized that the global consensus supports the two-state solution as the way forward.

“The whole world is saying the only way out of this misery is the two-state solution. So the party who’s standing against the rights of all peoples of the region, including Israelis, to have peace cannot just be left unaccountable,” Safadi said.