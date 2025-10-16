Thursday, October 16, 2025
Main Menu

Israel Delays Announcement on Rafah Crossing Opening Date

| October 16, 2025

Jerusalem, Oct 16 (AFP/APP/DNA):Israel said Thursday that the date for the opening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt would be announced at a later stage and that it would only be open for the movement of people.

“The date for the opening of the Rafah crossing for the movement of people only will be announced at a later stage, once the Israeli side, together with the Egyptian side, completes the necessary preparations for the crossing’s opening,” said a statement from COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.

“It should be emphasised that humanitarian aid will not pass through the Rafah crossing. This was never agreed upon at any stage,” the statement said.

LATEST NEWS, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Book New Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance Translated into Urdu

By Saifullah Ansar ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has lauded PresidentRead More

Cultural Minister Inaugurates “Ukrainian Bookshelf” at National Library

ISLAMABAD: OCT 16 (DNA): Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi,Read More

Comments are Closed