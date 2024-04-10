Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Main Menu

Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke

| April 10, 2024
Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke

GAZA, APR 10: Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke. Biden labels Israel’s approach to the offensive a “mistake”.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke

Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke

GAZA, APR 10: Israel bombs Gaza during Eidul Fitr despite US rebuke. Biden labels Israel’sRead More

Saudi King Salman urges end to Palestinian attacks in Eidul Fitr message

Saudi King Salman urges end to Palestinian attacks in Eidul Fitr message

RIYADH, APR 10: In a heartfelt Eidul Fitr message, the Custodian of the Two HolyRead More

Comments are Closed