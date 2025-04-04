Friday, April 4, 2025
Main Menu

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

| April 4, 2025

JERUSALEM, APRIL 4 (AFP/APP/DNA):The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City on Friday to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.

“Over the past few hours… troops have begun conducting ground activity in the area of Shejaiya in northern Gaza, in order to expand the security zone,” the military said in a statement.

LATEST NEWS, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City

JERUSALEM, APRIL 4 (AFP/APP/DNA):The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive eastRead More

‘Cut off’: US-backed radio goes off air in rural west Africa

ABUJA, APRIL 4 (AFP/APP/DNA):When listeners in northern Nigeria tuned into Voice of America last month,Read More

Comments are Closed