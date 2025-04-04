Israel army announces new ground offensive east of Gaza City
JERUSALEM, APRIL 4 (AFP/APP/DNA):The Israeli army announced it had launched a new ground offensive east of Gaza City on Friday to expand the security zone it has established inside the Palestinian territory.
“Over the past few hours… troops have begun conducting ground activity in the area of Shejaiya in northern Gaza, in order to expand the security zone,” the military said in a statement.
