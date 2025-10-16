Security forces kill 34 Indian-backed terrorists in three KP IBOs

ISPR says security forces conducted IBOs in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts from Oct 13-15

RAWALPINDI, OCT 16 (DNA): Security forces have killed 34 terrorists linked to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media wing said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Bannu districts from October 13-15.

The ISPR said that the first operation was carried out in the Spinwam area of the North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, eighteen khawarij were sent to hell,” it said.

It further said that another IBO was conducted in the South Waziristan district, during which eight terrorists were neutralised.

“In [the] third encounter that took place in Bannu district, own troops successfully neutralised eight more Khwarij,” the statement added.

“Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istehkam” (as approved by federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the ISPR statement concluded.