ISPR DG stresses unity on matters of national security

RAWALPINDI, JAN 13: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Choudhry emphasized the need for unity and consensus on the national security narrative during a meeting with members of the National Peace Message Committee (NPAC).

The meeting included a comprehensive discussion on internal security in the context of groups such as Fitna al-Khawarij, TTP, and TTA, and reaffirmed principled positions on Kashmir and Gaza. Participants described the session as unusually productive and expressed optimism for new paths of trust and practical cooperation.

The ISPR DG stated that supporting the oppressed is Pakistan’s moral responsibility.

NPAC members expressed unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and assured full cooperation in promoting the national narrative. They condemned terrorism in all forms and agreed on a zero-tolerance policy against hatred and sectarianism. A decision was made to spread the message of social harmony nationwide.

During the meeting, NPAC proposed increasing awareness and guidance sessions in mosques, madrassas, and universities to promote the state’s narrative. DG ISPR highlighted that public awareness and a truth-based narrative are decisive tools against the enemy’s psychological warfare.