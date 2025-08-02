Isphanyar Bhandara concludes participation in Global Speakers’ Conference in Geneva

GENEVA, AUG 2 /DNA/ – Mr. Isphanyar Bhandara concluded his participation in the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva as a member of Pakistan’s five-member parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Pakistani delegation engaged in a series of high-level interactions with parliamentary speakers from key strategic partners including the United Kingdom, China, Türkiye, and Iran. These meetings focused on enhancing parliamentary cooperation, fostering people-to-people linkages, and reaffirming shared positions on critical regional and global challenges.

Key issues discussed included the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and broader multilateral engagement. Strategic priorities such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and strengthening institutional collaboration were also prominently featured.

Mr. Bhandara expressed his honour at representing Pakistan on this important global platform, contributing to dialogue aimed at promoting peace, mutual understanding, and long-term partnerships.