Isphanyar Bhandara commits to aiding St. Teresa’s renovation plans

LAHORE, JAN 10 /DNA/ – Sister Shamim Gulzar, Principal of St. Teresa’s High School, held a constructive meeting today with noted philanthropist and community leader Mr. Isphanyar Bhandara to discuss essential improvement and construction work required at the school premises.

The meeting focused on upgrading facilities to enhance student safety and comfort. Sister Gulzar outlined several areas in need of attention, including infrastructural repairs and possible expansion to accommodate the growing student body.

Mr. Bhandara, known for his longstanding support of educational and social causes, assured the school administration of his commitment to addressing these needs. He emphasized that the well-being of students remains a top priority and promised to take necessary steps to facilitate the proposed improvements.

“We are grateful for Mr. Bhandara’s responsiveness and generosity,” said Sister Gulzar after the meeting. “These upgrades will greatly benefit our students and create a more conducive learning environment.”

St. Teresa’s High School, a well-regarded educational institution in the city, continues to serve a diverse student community. The planned renovations are expected to commence in the coming months, pending final approvals and logistical arrangements.