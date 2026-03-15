Islamophobia is a threat to the universal values of tolerance, coexistence: Bilawal

KARACHI, MAR 15: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for collective global efforts to counter hatred, prejudice and discrimination against Muslims on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia being observed.

He said that Islamophobia is not only an attack on the dignity and rights of Muslims but also a threat to the universal values of tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect among nations and communities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the international community must take meaningful steps to confront rising intolerance, protect religious freedoms and promote dialogue among cultures and faiths.

He said the teachings of Islam stand for peace, compassion and justice, and must never be distorted by hatred or prejudice.

He urged the world to work together to build societies rooted in respect, harmony and equality, where people of all faiths can live with dignity and security.