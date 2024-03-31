Islamic Emirate confirms detention of two us citizens

KABUL, MAR 31: Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, told TOLOnews that two American citizens and some other foreign nationals are currently detained by the caretaker government.

Zabihullah Mujahid said these foreign nationals have been arrested for legal violations in the country and he said that every foreign citizen wanting to travel to Afghanistan must consider the laws of the Islamic Emirate.

“I think there are two Americans, and the reasons for their visit are not clear yet; but whatever the reasons, anyone coming to Afghanistan is obliged to observe the laws of Afghanistan. Anyone who gets an Afghan visa means they agree to follow our laws,” he said.

Recently, two American national security officials told NBC News that two US citizens are being held by the caretaker government.

According to these officials, Ryan Corbett and another individual, whose details have not yet been disclosed, are being held “without reason” by the security forces of the Islamic Emirate.

“What are the charges against those who have been arrested? If the charges are very serious, it may necessitate their trial in Afghanistan, which is very unlikely. Another possibility is that these individuals might be exchanged for someone the Taliban wants,” said Rashid Qutbzada, an international relations analyst.

“American citizens detained in Afghanistan will be dealt with according to their crimes, and then it’s a matter of government to government,” said Hadi Qurishi, a military affairs expert.

Previously, the spokesperson for the U.S. State Department had stated in a press briefing that the detention of American citizens in Afghanistan is a significant obstacle to positive engagement with the Islamic Emirate.