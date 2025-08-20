Islamabad’s G-14/1 Sector stalled by 15-year land dispute

Sector G-14, launched in 2004 under the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) jointly with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), is comprised of four sub-sectors: G-14/1, G-14/2, G-14/3, and G-14/4.

The aim was to provide housing to federal government employees across various plot sizes, from compact 25×40 ft to spacious 50×90 ft plots, totalling5,486 plots in the three sub-sectors G-14/1, 2, and 3.

Plot owners have even appealed to the Supreme Court, pressing for justice, equity, and a definitive timeline.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20: /DNA/ – Sector G-14/1 has long faced a grave challenge of illegal occupation. The issue spans over 15 years, with affected parties taking legal recourse by approaching the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to differentiate between illegally built-up properties and genuine ones.

The IHC has ordered that the measurement of built-up areas in Sector G-14/2 be completed first, leaving G-14/1 still awaiting action. As of now, no eviction or clearing operations have been executed in G-14/1.

Until the court gives further directions, the CDA cannot legally clear the encroachments in Sector G-14/1.

Only 1% of the sector has been cleared; unresolved build-up property claims and suspected political pressure continue to stall the rest.

Allottees—many retired—have suffered years of uncertainty, with some never seeing their rightful allotments.

Illegal Encroachments Stall Progress: Despite development in neighboring sub-sectors G-14/2, 3, and 4, G-14/1 remains blocked by unauthorized constructions. These encroachments are widely believed to enjoy tacit backing from influential local groups, hampering any meaningful advancement.

Without urgent, transparent action from CDA and FGEHA, the rightful owners’ decades-old dream of owning a plot remains just that—a dream.