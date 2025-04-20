Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI, APR 20: Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Islamabad United remain the only unbeaten side in PSL 10, topping the table with three commanding wins. The defending champions are riding a wave of form and confidence as they look to extend their streak.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have had a mixed run — opening with a win, stumbling in their second game, and bouncing back with a dominant victory over Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad have dominated this rivalry, winning the last five encounters. Karachi, backed by their home crowd, will aim to break the jinx and turn the tide.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).