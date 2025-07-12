Islamabad to host Twin Cities school swimming championship

ISLAMABAD, JUL 12 /DNA/ – The Islamabad Federal Area Swimming Association is proud to announce the 2nd Twin Cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) Inter-School Boys Age-Group Swimming Championship 2025, set to take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM sharp at the indoor Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Swimming Pool, Aabpara, Islamabad.

This exciting championship brings together young and talented swimmers from schools across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, offering them a platform to compete, showcase their skills, and foster healthy sporting spirit. As part of the association’s commitment to promoting aquatic sports in the region, the event aims to strengthen inter-school collaboration while identifying promising talent for future development.

The competition will feature age-group categories and is expected to witness participation from dozens of schools, making it a key event in the region’s youth sports calendar.

Event Details:

• Event: 2nd Twin Cities (Islamabad & Rawalpindi) Inter-School Boys Age-Group Swimming Championship 2025

• Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

• Time: 02:00 PM Sharp

• Venue: Indoor Swimming Pool, Pakistan Sports Board, Aabpara, Islamabad

• Organized by: Islamabad Federal Area Swimming Association

All media representatives, school sports heads, and swimming enthusiasts are cordially invited to attend and cover this exciting event. For further information, please contact the organizers at [email protected].

Let the waves of sportsmanship and youth energy shine through in the pool!