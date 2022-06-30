Islamabad to host Iran-Pakistan joint specialized exhibition

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (DNA) – The first specialized exhibition of Iran and Pakistan will be held in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad with the participation of Iranian businessmen and craftsmen, and Iranian knowledge-based companies.

This three-day specialized exhibition is scheduled to be held from July 24 to 27 with the presence of various Iranian and Pakistani companies.

Iranian craftsmen and business people active in the sectors of energy, petrochemicals, chemical products, construction materials, road and construction machinery, medicine, medical equipment, food, and sweets will attend the exhibition.

After the ninth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Trade Committee which was held in Tehran in November last year, three exhibitions were held in Karachi and Lahore with the mutual cooperation of two friendly neighboring and brotherly states.