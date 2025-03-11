Islamabad to get state-of-the-art food street in blue area: Chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 11 /DNA/ – A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Ali Randhawa Chairman CDA/ Chief Commissioner Islamabad regarding establishment of state of the art Food Street at Blue Area besides initiating other projects. The meeting was attended by Member Planning, Member Engineering, Member Finance, DG Environment, DG Building Control Section (BCS) and other senior officers of CDA.

During the meeting, Muhammad Ali Randhawa Chairman CDA said that all out efforts should be made for making Federal Capital Islamabad, more beautiful, environment friendly as well as to improve modern travel facilities for the public, as well as tourists visiting from Pakistan but abroad. Establishment of a state-of-the-art Food Street in Blue Area with high-quality Food Street at the centre of city which is Blue Area will not only provide citizens with access to delicious and tasty food of high-quality local and international brands at a one place but will also be ensured adequate parking facilities so that people should not only enjoy quality and delicious food but they will be provided ample place for parking which is very rare as compared to other food outlets in Islamabad.

The Food Street in Blue Area will feature beautifully designed pathways. Electric carts will also be provided for the convenience of the elderly and children. Chairman CDA directed that the Food Street be completed and made operational in the shortest possible time. He also instructed that the Food Street be designed with modern and attractive layouts to ensure it meets international standards.

All transactions at the Food Street will be cashless. The Food Street will be adorned with modern and beautiful lighting. Common seating areas will be constructed, keeping in mind the convenience of visitors. The best arrangements will be made to ensure food is prepared in accordance with health and hygiene standards.

Chairman CDA directed the relevant Wings to expedite work on the Food Street and pedestrian tracks according to the estimated timelines.

The meeting also discussed the cable car project for Islamabad. Chairman CDA instructed that the feasibility report for the cable car be prepared promptly.

Chairman CDA also directed the initiation of work to introduce a zip line in Islamabad. During the meeting, instructions were given to take all necessary steps to make the Art and Craft Village operational.

Chairman CDA stated that work should be carried out on projects such as the Safari Park and the establishment of a Cultural Center to promote tourism in Islamabad. He directed that feasibility reports for all tourism ana recreational projects be prepared and work commenced at the earliest.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that these initiatives and projects will not only provide the best facilities for citizens but will also position Islamabad as a significant hub for tourism and recreational activities. He instructed all officers to intensify their efforts to complete these projects on time.

The CDA administration is committed to the betterment of citizens and the development of the city. Efforts are underway to make Islamabad a modern and attractive city through the Food Street and other recreational projects and initiatives.